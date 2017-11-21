Alex Jones breaks down the radioactive cloud wafting over Europe being blamed on Russia.

Breaking: Massive Nuclear Disaster In Russia Poisons Europe Breaking: Massive Nuclear Disaster In Russia Poisons Europe>> Backup feeds at: infowars.com/show << Posted by Alex Jones on Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Read more:

The Telegraph: Report of ‘extremely high’ radioactive pollution suggests nuclear cloud came from Russia – http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/21/report-extremely-high-radioactive-pollution-suggests-nuclear/

NYT: A Radioactive Cloud Wafts Over Europe, With Russia as Chief Suspect –

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/15/world/europe/radioactive-cloud-europe.html

Independent: Russian radioactivity recorded 986 times higher than usual as toxic cloud sparks nuclear accident rumours – http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russia-radiation-levels-986-times-higher-increase-toxic-cloud-power-plant-accident-rumoursrussia-a8066611.html