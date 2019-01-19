BREAKING: Mueller Preparing Indictments of Leading Journalist Ahead of Trump Overthrow

Alex Jones breaks down how FBI Special Counsel Mueller is determined to take him and Infowars off the air by dragging him into the Russia collusion witch hunt.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed emails of former Infowars employee Jerome Corsi to investigate “hush money” payments to former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone.

The media will then spin this development into a conspiracy theory that Jones is a Russian spy, a clearly false accusation which they have already leveled against him.

Robert Mueller is now targeting Alex Jones, Dr. David Jones, Roger Stone, and Infowars in an attempt to remove president Trump from office. Roger joins Alex to break down the now leaked plan to ultimately put Hillary Clinton in office as president.