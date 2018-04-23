Police are still searching for a gunman who killed four people in a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee.

Also, Kanye West praised social commentator Candace Owens (Red Pill Black) on Twitter and received the typical backlash from “tolerant” leftists.

In world news, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are trying to convince Trump to resign the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Hillary Praises Efforts To Censor Alternative Media, Kanye West Blasts "Thought Police" Hillary Praises Efforts To Censor Alternative Media, Kanye West Blasts "Thought Police"Monday, April 23rd: Art of the Nuclear Deal – Iran’s Foreign Minister says they will intensify their nuclear program if President Trump leaves the 2015 accord. Germany and France urge Trump to save the deal, as France’s leader has no “Plan B.” Also, Kanye West disrupts Hollywood’s political norms through a series of tweets calling out censorship and celebrating black conservatives. Joining today’s show is journalist Lee Stranahan discussing the legal battles the right faces. Furthermore, anonymous intelligence insider Zach from Morocco explains the current geopolitical happenings around the world. Start your week in the know! Call and tune in now! (877) 789-2539Watch LIVE M-F 11am-3pm CT & Sundays 4pm-6pm CT: infowars.com/show Posted by Alex Jones on Monday, April 23, 2018