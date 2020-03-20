BREAKING! National Guard Deploys To FedExField In Maryland

Alex Jones breaks down footage of the National Guard setting up at FedExField, home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland.

Dozens of unmarked police vehicles, military vehicles and military-style are seen in the parking lot of the stadium, which is located just miles away from the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C.

“The government is taking this very serious and is gearing up for something big,” warns Alex Jones.

Watch:

Similarly, footage leaked online shows Dallas, Texas’ Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, the largest column-free exhibit hall in the United States, filled with hospital beds in a scene reminiscent of 1918’s Spanish Flu.

By the way, political correctness is so out of control that Wikipedia is considering changing the name of the Spanish Flu to “the 1918 Influenza Pandemic,” a move likely inspired by the narrative that calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan” or “Chinese” virus is racist.

See more footage and photos from the government’s setup at FedExField below:

