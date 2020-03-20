BREAKING! National Guard Deploys To FedExField In Maryland

Alex Jones breaks down footage of the National Guard setting up at FedExField, home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland.

Dozens of unmarked police vehicles, military vehicles and military-style are seen in the parking lot of the stadium, which is located just miles away from the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C.

“The government is taking this very serious and is gearing up for something big,” warns Alex Jones.

Watch:

Similarly, footage leaked online shows Dallas, Texas’ Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, the largest column-free exhibit hall in the United States, filled with hospital beds in a scene reminiscent of 1918’s Spanish Flu.

By the way, political correctness is so out of control that Wikipedia is considering changing the name of the Spanish Flu to “the 1918 Influenza Pandemic,” a move likely inspired by the narrative that calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan” or “Chinese” virus is racist.

See more footage and photos from the government’s setup at FedExField below:

BREAKING —

Military-style tents being set up at @FedExField. Unmarked police cars and military vehicles there too. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/DAiBEZ5yTJ — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) March 20, 2020

WATCH LIVE: Military tents at FedExField will be used as a COVID-19 testing site for Prince George's County.https://t.co/fykk6c6s1T https://t.co/e4iz9Eqxl4 — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) March 20, 2020

The Maryland National Guard is setting up a #coronavirus testing site in the @FedExField parking lot outside the stadium.

🎥: @ABC7Brad pic.twitter.com/EAYF8eYxf6 — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) March 20, 2020

For those who still think this #CoronaCrisis is a joke, this is a picture from a Parking Garage at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN. Let that sink in. #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/AsR7LSkvhz — Georgia Lynn (@CureOurCountry) March 20, 2020

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!