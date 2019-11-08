BREAKING! New Evidence Confirms Kentucky Election Fraud!

Just weeks before the Kentucky election, 175,000 purged voters were put back on the registration rolls after Democrat challenger Attorney General Andy Beshear sued to have the inactive voters reinstated.

A recently released recorded phone call between the Kentucky Board of Elections office and a journalist named Tore shows that Tore and her immigrant husband, who is ineligible to vote, were placed on the Kentucky voter rolls as registered Democrats.

The only problem is, Tore and her husband haven’t lived in the state Kentucky for years and both of them have never registered as Democrats.

Tore was concerned about her husband’s immigration status and how the apparent election fraud could impact his ability to remain in the United States.

