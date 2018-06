Breaking: Roger Stone outs what appears to be another FBI informant trying to falsely create Russian ties inside the Trump campaign.

If you read this report in the corporate media, they spin it as “more Russian connections” but no – it’s more anti-Trump informants using non-Russian names while trying to offer the campaign information, with the hope that they can later reveal their actual Russian background to create the illusion of the campaign’s “Russian collusion.”

It’s incredible.

Also watch: