BREAKING: New Google Document Leaked Describes Shapiro, Prager, as ‘Nazis Using the Dogwhistles’

Project Veritas has obtained a newly leaked document from Google that appears to show a Google employee and member of Google “transparency-and-ethics” group calling conservative and libertarian commentators, including Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro, “nazis.”

Project Veritas received this document after the release of its investigation into Google through the “Be Brave” campaign at [email protected].

The email apparently was sent as part of the Google “transparency-and-ethics” group internal communications and suggests that content from PragerU, Jordan Peterson, and Ben Shapiro should be disabled from the “suggestion feature.”

“…if we understand that PragerU, Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro et al are nazis using the dog whistles…”

After the release of our Google investigation, Google Senior Executive Jen Gennai posted on Medium saying:

“Google has repeatedly been clear that it works to be a trustworthy source of information, without regard to political viewpoint. In fact, Google has no notion of political ideology in its rankings.” – Jen Gennai, Head of Responsible Innovation at Google

The leaked document appears to contradict Jen Gennai’s claim that Google has “no notions of political ideology in its search rankings.”

