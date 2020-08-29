Breaking News Alert! Pentagon Exposes Dem Coup Plot Against Trump

Alex Jones breaks down the Pentagon’s rebuke of the Democrats’ planned election coup of President Trump as their polling slides due to the nationwide Antifa violence. But that isn’t stopping the Democrats from announcing COVID-19 checkpoints as the pretext to impose medical martial law on the population.

As we’ve reported years ago, the Democrats have been scheming to use widespread civil unrest as the pretext to activate COG protocols to forcibly remove President Trump before the 2020 election.

A recent article from The Washington Post called, “Trump could lose and not leave. But Cabinet members who try to help face prison” further confirms the globalists’ treasonous plot to remove the sitting president.

Another op-ed penned by several Army officers earlier this month appealed to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley to direct the military to forcibly remove Trump.

