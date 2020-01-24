Breaking News: Owen Shroyer Released From Jail, Charges Dropped

Following his arrest on Thursday for silently protesting Big Tech censorship at Capitol Hill, Infowars’ Owen Shroyer has been released from jail and his charges have been dropped.

Stay tuned to this article for updates on this story as Owen will be going live soon to explain what happened.

Also, watch footage of Owen’s arrest below:

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Joe Rogan Smeared as a 'White Nationalist Transphobe' After Bernie Sanders Accepts His Endorsement

Joe Rogan Smeared as a ‘White Nationalist Transphobe’ After Bernie Sanders Accepts His Endorsement

U.S. News
Comments
George Stephanopoulos Caught on Camera Telling ABC Studio to Cut-Off Trump Defense Attorney

George Stephanopoulos Caught on Camera Telling ABC Studio to Cut-Off Trump Defense Attorney

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Obama ‘increasingly anxious’ about Sanders rise, ‘considering public statement’

U.S. News
comments

President Trump To Announce Middle Class Tax Cut For Second Term

U.S. News
comments

Virginia Senate Passes Red Flag Gun Seizure Bill Two Days After Second Amendment Rally

U.S. News
comments

Comments