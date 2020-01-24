Breaking News: Owen Shroyer Released From Jail, Charges Dropped

Following his arrest on Thursday for silently protesting Big Tech censorship at Capitol Hill, Infowars’ Owen Shroyer has been released from jail and his charges have been dropped.

Owen has been released, charges have been dropped. He will be out within the hour. pic.twitter.com/HHvawOFKHm — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 24, 2020

Owen shroyer has been released and charges have been dropped. — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 24, 2020

Update!@allidoisowen Owen Shroyer has been released from custody. He is still being processed, and will not be free for another hour or two, but charges from yesterday have been dropped. — Harrison H Smith (@OffLimitsNews) January 24, 2020

Stay tuned to this article for updates on this story as Owen will be going live soon to explain what happened.

Also, watch footage of Owen’s arrest below:

