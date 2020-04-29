Breaking News: Proof of General Flynn's Innocence

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes shares his expertise and cutting-edge analysis on the world’s hottest issues for this Wednesday transmission of American Countdown. Tonight’s special guest is Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz). Beanz is the editor-in-chief of UncoverDC.

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9 PM CST every Monday-Thursday. Spread the word so others can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!

You can also watch the program at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

On tonight from 8 to 10 EST discussing @GenFlynn amongst other topics including interview with @tracybeanz

https://t.co/Z14vZKI6fH — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 29, 2020





Bombshell special report that details how globalists plan to destroy America.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!