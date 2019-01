Alex Jones reveals how Newsguard, the neocon-run propaganda machine, has now officially broken the standing record for publishing and pushing fake news on the American population.

Soon, their live access to any device will block internet search results and cause them to be the greatest fake news team of all time.

This is exactly what Infowars and others have warned about for years, so don’t get surprised in the future by staying tuned and watching tomorrow’s news today.

Brighteon Version: