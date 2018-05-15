Breaking! NK Threatens To Cancel Trump-Kim Summit

North Korea canceled a meeting with South Korean leaders Tuesday and might cancel the upcoming meeting with President Trump over joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea.

South Korean news agency Yonhap News reported:

North Korea said Wednesday it is canceling high-level talks with South Korea planned for later in the day due to ongoing military exercises between the South and the United States.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency said the Max Thunder drills between the South Korean and U.S. air forces are a rehearsal for invasion of the North and a provocation amid warming inter-Korean ties.

The high-level talks were meant to take place on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom to discuss follow-up measures to the two Korean leaders’ summit last month.