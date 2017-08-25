Breaking: North Korea Fires Multiple Missiles Into East Sea

North Korea launched what are believed to be several short-range ballistic missiles Saturday into the East Sea, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reports.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the “unidentified projectiles” were fired from Gangwon Province at around 6:49 a.m.

The suspected-missiles came down into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan after traveling a distance of roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles).

In a statement released Friday, U.S. Pacific Command said it detected three projectiles launched between 11:49 a.m. and 12:19 a.m. Hawaii time.

“Initial assessment indicates three short-range ballistic missile launches,” the statement said.

The statement also claimed that two of the missiles failed in flight while a third exploded almost immediately after launch.

“The first and third missiles… failed in flight,” the statement added. “The second missile launch… appears to have blown up almost immediately”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

