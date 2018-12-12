Breaking Now! Google's China HQ Burst Into Flames As Russia Threatens to Ban The AI Super Weapon Used in Russia

Alex Jones dissects the day’s top stories including the Google HQ in China catching on fire, Russians threatening to block Google from being used in their country and much more.

Huge fire this morning on top of the building in Beijing’s Zhongguancun tech district that houses Google’s office. Employee tells me that everyone was evacuated for 20 mins but are now being let back in. Cause still not known. pic.twitter.com/Gvh6DejlLU — Raymond Zhong (@zhonggg) December 12, 2018

