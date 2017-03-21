Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
BREAKING: Obama’s Plan To Censor The Internet Exposed
President Trump's 'America First' agenda in crosshairs
Infowars.com -
March 21, 2017
Comments
Rob Dew breaks down the former president’s plan to silence true independent, unfiltered media.
Related Articles
Gun safety best ever, accidental deaths at new low, 0.3% of all in 2015
U.S. News
Comments
Secret Service had removed alarm sensors from fence intruder scaled
U.S. News
Comments
Why the FBI’s Infowars-Russia Investigation is Completely Ludicrous
U.S. News
Comments
Judge Neil Gorsuch Promises Senators He Will Uphold the Constitution as Written
U.S. News
Comments
North County Carlsbad to photograph every car entering city
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.