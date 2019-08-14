Breaking: 5 Officers Wounded in Philadelphia Shootout

An incident in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has left at least four police officers injured after an alleged shootout.

A suspect was seen being carried away by police following the firefight.

The situation is still active, according to reports.

“Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun,” a law enforcement officer said according to NBC Philadelphia. “I got an officer shot.”

One witness said she heard over 100 gunshots during the gunfight.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Watch live coverage of the scene below from ABC 6 Philadelphis:


