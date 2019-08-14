Breaking: 5 Officers Wounded in Philadelphia Shootout

An incident in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has left at least four police officers injured after an alleged shootout.

A suspect was seen being carried away by police following the firefight.

The situation is still active, according to reports.

4th cop shot (female). In arm. Heading to ambulance now. Barricaded gunman still actively shooting. #ActiveShooter #Philly #BlueLIvesMatter — Wishing Wont… (@MoxieWill) August 14, 2019

“Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun,” a law enforcement officer said according to NBC Philadelphia. “I got an officer shot.”

I literally just watched one cop get shot in the head & one shot in the arm live on Philly news channels & people still don’t want to support the police force. Hope everyone gets out of this situation safely — George Armentani (@GreekGeorge96) August 14, 2019

One witness said she heard over 100 gunshots during the gunfight.

LATEST: Witness says she heard more than 100 gunshots as at least one suspect fired at officers in shooting incident in #Philadelphia; several police officers wounded – https://t.co/yHe8fOZfZz pic.twitter.com/FKA0la9Bni — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Watch live coverage of the scene below from ABC 6 Philadelphis: