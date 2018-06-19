Breaking: Peter Strzok ‘Escorted’ From FBI Building

Image Credits: Vamp1resb1te.

Shamed FBI agent Peter Strzok was escorted from the FBI building Tuesday, according to his lawyer Aitan Goelman.

In a statement, Goelman confirmed, “Despite being put through a highly questionable process, Pete has complied with every FBI procedure, including being escorted from the building as part of the ongoing internal proceedings.”

Goelman also defended Strzok in an article Tuesday, saying his mission to stop Trump was driven by a desire to protect national security and American Democracy.

CNN reporter Laura Jarrett claims Strzok is still employed as of today.

Strzok was the main subject of Tuesday’s congressional hearings dealing with the FBI’s mishandling of the Hillary Clinton probe.

During the hearing, Justice Department Inspector General Michael confirmed his office is still looking into whether Strzok’s anti-Trump bias played a role in the Clinton email investigation.


