Breaking: Peter Strzok ‘Escorted’ From FBI Building

Shamed FBI agent Peter Strzok was escorted from the FBI building Tuesday, according to his lawyer Aitan Goelman.

CONFIRMED: Peter Strzok — who’s been the subject of a daylong congressional hearing about FBI bias — was escorted from FBI headquarters. pic.twitter.com/2GHpZnUqLQ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 19, 2018

In a statement, Goelman confirmed, “Despite being put through a highly questionable process, Pete has complied with every FBI procedure, including being escorted from the building as part of the ongoing internal proceedings.”

Goelman also defended Strzok in an article Tuesday, saying his mission to stop Trump was driven by a desire to protect national security and American Democracy.

CNN reporter Laura Jarrett claims Strzok is still employed as of today.

News – FBI special agent Peter Strzok was escorted out of the FBI building on Friday, source familiar tells me; as of today, he is still employed; he’s been stationed in Human Resources since dismissal from Mueller team. — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) June 19, 2018

Strzok was the main subject of Tuesday’s congressional hearings dealing with the FBI’s mishandling of the Hillary Clinton probe.

During the hearing, Justice Department Inspector General Michael confirmed his office is still looking into whether Strzok’s anti-Trump bias played a role in the Clinton email investigation.