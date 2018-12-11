Breaking: Police Hunt Gunman Who Killed 4, Critically Wounded 11 At French Christmas Market

Image Credits: ABDESSLAM MIRDASS/AFP/Getty Images.

French police are currently searching for a lone gunman who reportedly opened fire on a Christmas market in the city of Strasburg on Tuesday, killing 4 and critically wounding 11.

Authorities believe the attack to be a terrorist act, according to The Telegraph.

Police reportedly know the identity of the shooter and believe him to be a 29 year-old male who may be radicalized, according to The Daily Mail.



“Serious public security event under way in Strasbourg. Residents are asked to stay at home,” the French interior ministry tweeted.


Currently, The Drudge Report has a “flashback” article from November showing ISIS threatening to terrorize European Christmas Markets.

Update: The gunman is believed to be a radical Islamist, according to BFMTV.

More on this as it develops…


Related Articles

Sundar Pichai Lies to Congress About Google Tracking Location of Users

Sundar Pichai Lies to Congress About Google Tracking Location of Users

U.S. News
Comments
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Runs From Alex Jones & Roger Stone at Congressional Hearing

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Runs From Alex Jones & Roger Stone at Congressional Hearing

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Former Obama Officials Say Trump Should Removed From Office, Stripped Of Citizenship, Jailed

U.S. News
comments

DOJ Wants To Keep Justification For Raiding Reported Clinton Foundation Whistleblower Secret

U.S. News
comments

Tom Steyer violent rhetoric against Republicans: ‘Kick their a**,’ ‘crush these people’ — ‘time for politeness is over’

U.S. News
comments

Comments