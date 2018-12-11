Breaking: Police Hunt Gunman Who Killed 4, Critically Wounded 11 At French Christmas Market

French police are currently searching for a lone gunman who reportedly opened fire on a Christmas market in the city of Strasburg on Tuesday, killing 4 and critically wounding 11.

Authorities believe the attack to be a terrorist act, according to The Telegraph.

Police reportedly know the identity of the shooter and believe him to be a 29 year-old male who may be radicalized, according to The Daily Mail.









“Serious public security event under way in Strasbourg. Residents are asked to stay at home,” the French interior ministry tweeted.



🔴 #Strasbourg @Prefet67 a mis en place une cellule d’information du public, prioritairement réservée aux appels des personnes concernées par la situation en cours. ☎️ 0 811 00 06 67

Il est demandé aux habitants de rester chez eux et de suivre les consignes des autorités. pic.twitter.com/NQ15xcJMaV — Ministère de l’Intérieur – Alerte (@Beauvau_Alerte) December 11, 2018



Currently, The Drudge Report has a “flashback” article from November showing ISIS threatening to terrorize European Christmas Markets.

Update: The gunman is believed to be a radical Islamist, according to BFMTV.

#Strasbourg : ce que l'on sait de l'auteur des coups de feu

➡ Jeune homme de 29 ans

➡ Fiché S

➡ Né à Strasbourg

➡ Il fréquentait les milieux islamistes radicaux strasbourgeoishttps://t.co/ir7XNh6ypB pic.twitter.com/Db1Dbyegbq — BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 11, 2018

More on this as it develops…