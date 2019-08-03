Updates: Mass Shooting at Walmart in El Paso, America's Safest City

Note from Alex Jones:

Infowars is closely tracking this latest tragic event that is now unfolding at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, with at least 18 wounded. It’s too early to tell the motive or exactly who’s involved, but the fact that El Paso borders one of the most dangerous cities in Mexico where this type of event happens on an almost-daily basis; statistically, it will probably be cartel gang-related. Regardless, you can guarantee the mainstream media will work around the clock to somehow tie the shooting to a right-winger or a Trump supporter just as they did at the Garlic Festival attack in California last week.

UPDATE 6: El Paso police have told media reporter Mike Ikahihifo that the attack was “gang-related terrorism” — however they are now saying they do not yet know the shooter’s motive.

UPDATE: El Paso police says this was gang related terroism. KFOX14 reports. — Michael Ikahihifo (@Mike_Ikahihifo) August 3, 2019

UPDATE: El Paso Police Press conference. -El Paso police says the suspect in custody is a white male in his 20’s. -Multiple fatalities but no exact number. -Believe most of the victims were at or near Wal Mart. -Still investigating the motive. — Michael Ikahihifo (@Mike_Ikahihifo) August 3, 2019

UPDATE 5: An eyewitness has claimed she saw 3-4 shooters dressed in black. El Paso PD has said they apprehended 1 suspect, and that the scene is no longer active.

Adriana and her two children were inside near the cash register when the shooting started. She says she saw 3 or 4 men in black as shooters. https://t.co/46Z5utWmE2 — Ivan Pierre Aguirre (@i_p_a_1) August 3, 2019

UPDATE 4: Photos of the shooter have been released, showing a young adult white male with hearing protection entering the Walmart with a rifle.

#BREAKING Surveillance photos of El Paso Walmart shooter pic.twitter.com/DdvohmZ3oo — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 3, 2019

UPDATE 3: Lt. Governor Dan Patrick warns Antifa, who planned to bring violence to the El Paso border patrol next month, not to come to Texas in light of the shooting.

TX Lt. Gov Dan Patrick warns Antifa, who was planning to come to El Paso, to stay out of TX after the Walmart tragedy “Stay out of El Paso. Stay out of TX … scratch TX off your map and don’t come in … it is not the time and place for them to come at any time… stay out of TX” pic.twitter.com/JdNxCAUPqL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 3, 2019

Antifa responded on Twitter that it intends to take “full advantage” of the tragedy.

Texas officials ask domestic terrorist group Antifa to stay out of El Paso Antifa responds that they want to troll Texas “super hard” in the wake of this tragic shooting to take “full advantage” of it pic.twitter.com/QEnKxi8i0R — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 3, 2019

UPDATE 2: El Paso Police are holding a press conference to explain the details of the shooting, and have declared the imminent threat is over, with one suspect in custody.According to local reports, 18 victims were shot and killed.

Police say they have no information yet on the motive for the shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas https://t.co/4YDb7WiopY pic.twitter.com/WfhFj6XMUt — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2019

BREAKING: Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick says that the suspect in the El Paso Walmart tragedy is in custody and it's a 21-year-old male — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 3, 2019

UPDATE: Police responded Saturday to reports of a mass shooting at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, with at least 18 people shot and 1 killed.

The El Paso PD issued a tweet warning that the scene is still active.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

ATF agents are en route to assist the El Paso police at the scene of the shooting, and multiple videos have surfaced from inside the Walmart during the attack.

#BREAKING Update : El Paso – Video from inside the Cielo Vista Mall as it was being evacuated due to an active shooter situation. #ElPaso Video : Victoria Balderramapic.twitter.com/3c5l1eIGqy" — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) August 3, 2019

BREAKING: Video from inside the Walmart in El Paso, Texas where a mass shooting has taken place — Multiple shots fired: pic.twitter.com/2KEHXf3a9m — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) August 3, 2019

Witness Ray Holgin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots, and said he thought he spotted at least two people with guns. He also said he saw an elderly lady fall to the ground, but it is unclear if she was shot.

15+ shots, And I swear I saw an older lady drop to the floor🤢😢. Check on your family — IG: wreckemray (@GeeRayAllDay_1) August 3, 2019

Video from social media shows the scene is still active with first responders working diligently.

Huge medical response to active shooter at Walmart Cielo Vista. @elpasotimes pic.twitter.com/9O4M9uDYdu — mark lambie (@LambieMark) August 3, 2019

El Paso shooting:

El Paso Police say the shooter is still active at Cielo Vista in El Paso which sits on the USA-Mexico border. At least eighteen people have been shot – with at least one killed – after an active shooter opened fire at a Walmart. pic.twitter.com/XtHhOyl08y — Emil Nivantha Perera (@emilnivantha) August 3, 2019

#Update: More police and rescue crews arriving at the scene, where a shooting took place in and out the El Paso #Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in #Texas. pic.twitter.com/WBJKpjYg9A — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 3, 2019

This man is an American hero. During the mass shooting in El Paso, he acted to save as many children as possible and used his legally owned weapon to help. This man represents everything that’s great about this country. pic.twitter.com/69ovEw3uhN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 3, 2019

Is ANTIFA In El Paso a month early https://t.co/PwDFSQ0lOO — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) August 3, 2019

Active shooter in El Paso

Could this be a Fast and Furious firearm?https://t.co/VUAYu7zGz3 pic.twitter.com/Mj7AJqmahi — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) August 3, 2019

WARNING: GRAPHIC/DISTURBING IMAGERY

A photo from Twitter shows someone lying on the ground in Walmart with blood trailing from them.

1 Dead, 18 Injured In El Paso Walmart Attack, Shooter Still Active https://t.co/O0eLsJ700H #honkhonk pic.twitter.com/usOc6LzEvP — The Daily Lafayette (@DailyLafayette) August 3, 2019

The cowardly masked terrorists calling themselves ANTIFA have picked their next target, and are publicly planning to attack the American border in Texas.