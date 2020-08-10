Shots Fired! POTUS Pulled Off Stage Mid-Press Conference After Secret Service Gun Down Person Outside WH

After a shooting took place outside the White House on Monday, President Trump was briefly removed from a press conference before returning to complete the event.

“There was a shooting outside the White House and it seems to be under control,” POTUS said. “I’d like to thank the Secret Service for doing quick and effective work. But, there was an actual shooting and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person. It seems the person was shot by Secret Service, so we’ll see what happens.”

Warning: Graphic – A Twitter video claims to show a suspect down after being shot outside the White House.

President Trump was whisked away from the podium during Monday’s press conference after a Secret Service agent whispered something to the president.

Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes went to Twitter to point out it sounds like the White House official says, “Shots fired.”

A CBS News correspondent suggested the following video clip may have captured audio of a gunshot.

