Breaking: President Trump Allows Troops To Fire On Violent Invaders - Live, Banned Midterm Coverage

President Trump has warned members of the migrant caravan that if they throw rocks at US military with the intent to cause serious bodily harm, they will be treated as combatants. “…I will tell you this: Anybody throwing stones, rocks, like they did to Mexico and the Mexican military, Mexican police – where they badly hurt police and soldiers of Mexico – we will consider that a firearm,” Trump has warned.

Also, Mad Maxine Waters wants to become the next leader of the US House. Can you imagine the chaos that would ensue? And we cover the POSITIVE news that was revealed by President Trump at his latest rallies! But remember, it’s up to YOU to make America prosper and thrive! Tune in for Thursday’s Banned Midterm broadcast:

