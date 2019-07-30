Breaking: President Trump Orders AG Barr to Open Antitrust Investigation Into Big Tech

Image Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

Attorney General William Barr is preparing to open antitrust probes into Big Tech after President Trump announced his approval. Tune in to the WAR ROOM from 3-6PM CT to get the full breakdown before the hammer drops on Silicon Valley!

