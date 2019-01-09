Breaking: President Trump Walks Out Of Meeting With Democrats When They Refuse To Fund A Wall

The planned meeting with Republican and Democrat leadership turned out to be a “total waste of time,” because Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) vowed “no wall” even if the government was reopened, President Trump announced. Tune in to the Wednesday, January 9 edition of War Room with Owen Shroyer.
Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019