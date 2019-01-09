Breaking: President Trump Walks Out Of Meeting With Democrats When They Refuse To Fund A Wall

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

The planned meeting with Republican and Democrat leadership turned out to be a “total waste of time,” because Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) vowed “no wall” even if the government was reopened, President Trump announced. Tune in to the Wednesday, January 9 edition of War Room with Owen Shroyer.

