Breaking! Read The Full Mueller Report Now

Read the publicly released Mueller report by clicking this link.
President Trump and his administration have been cleared of collusion and obstruction by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The president celebrated this announcement with a meme mocking “radical left Democrats” and a compilation video detailing the collusion saga.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019
“This was an illegal takedown and hopefully somebody’s going to look at the other side,” Trump foreshadowed in the closing of the epic video.
No Collusion – No Obstruction! pic.twitter.com/diggF8V3hl
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019