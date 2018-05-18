Breaking: Santa Fe Shooter Identified as 17-Year-Old Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis

Image Credits: Facebook.

Pagourtzis, 17, shared chilling photos on his – now removed – Facebook of a ‘Born to Kill’ t-shirt shortly before Friday morning’s massacre.

An Instagram account that appears to belong the 11th-grader shows him following multiple gun-related accounts, including ‘sickguns,’ ‘gunspictures’, as well as others called Guns Fanatics, Guns Lovers and Guns Glory.

Only three photos were uploaded to it – a toy rifle attached to an arcade video game, a photo of a frog, and a picture of a gun, knife as well as torch lying on a bed.

His Facebook bio declared: ‘YouTube is a Comma Kazi. It’s the one with the kamikaze pilot.

