Breaking Saturday Live! Antifa Announces Armed Takeover Of Austin Texas Tonight -- Live Feed On The Ground

Image Credits: Ryan Martinez/Getty Images.

Alex Jones breaks down internal Austin Police documents detailing Antifa’s plans to launch terror attacks to take over downtown Austin, Texas, using snipers, roadblocks, and armed security to establish another police-free autonomous zone. Infowars will also provide live coverage on the ground to expose the leftist violence.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show or Banned.Video.

Owen Shroyer reports from the Infowars Battle Tank in downtown Austin to bring you live coverage of a Back The Blue rally taking place to counter Antifa’s planned anti-police march.

