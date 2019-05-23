Breaking: Sealed Court Docs In Aborted Smollett Case To Be Made Public

A Cook County judge has ordered court files for Empire actor Jussie Smollet to be unsealed after prosecutors suddenly dropped 16 felony charges against him in March.

Judge Steven Watkins made the decision on Thursday after multiple media organizations called for the release of the files in the name of transparency.

The release of the documents should help explain why State Attorney Kim Foxx’s office abruptly dropped the charges against Smollett.

Smollett was accused of faking a hate crime against himself by claiming two white men in MAGA hats put a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs.

The two men who were allegedly hired by Smollett to carry out the staged attack were Nigerian brothers who appeared as extras on the Empire television program.

Chicago Police concluded Smollett staged the attack for attention and were “furious” over Foxx’s decision to drop the charges.

The city of Chicago even sued Smollett for $130,000 to repay for investigation costs and police overtime.

On Wednesday, former chief of staff for Michelle Obama, Tina Tchen, refused a subpoena issued by former Illinois Appellate Judge Sheila O’Brien.

The subpoena called for Tchen to hand over “any and all documents, notes, phone records, texts, tape recordings made or received at any time, concerning [Tchen’s] conversations with Kim Foxx in re: Jussie Smollett.”

Tchen is accused of intervening in the Smollett case by texting Kim Foxx about “concerns about the investigation.”

Will America ever learn the truth about the Smollet case and will anyone be held accountable?

