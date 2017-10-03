BREAKING: Sheriff Says Las Vegas Shooter Could Have Been "Radicalized"

During a live press conference, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo revealed that the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock, may have been “radicalized” and that authorities were attempting to uncover the source of his radicalization.

“Did this person get radicalized unbeknownst to us? And we want to identify that source,” said Lombardo.

If confirmed, this suggests that there may have been a political motive behind the massacre.

As Infowars reported earlier, according to forensic psychiatrist Dr. Michael Welner, Paddock may have deliberately targeted conservatives attending a country music concert.

Paddock’s family insists that he had no strong political or religious inclinations.

