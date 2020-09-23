Shots Fired! Two Officers Down At Louisville Breonna Taylor Riots - Video

Chilling footage captured via live bodycam shows the moment police officers in Louisville, Kentucky are shot at and learn of a fellow officer being hit before taking cover.

Another video, from the perspective of a protester, shows the moment shots rang out with the videographer saying, “Oh, shit! They shooting guns at them, real guns.”

“They’re blasting at the police,” he added.

The Courier Journal reports, “At least two Louisville Metro Police officers were shot in downtown Louisville Wednesday night, just eight hours after an indictment was returned in the Breonna Taylor case.”

See the full 40-minute video from the Louisville Metro Police Department Facebook below:

The following video is from the aftermath of the shooting, showing how police responded.

