Shots Fired! Two Officers Down At Louisville Breonna Taylor Riots - Video

Chilling footage captured via live bodycam shows the moment police officers in Louisville, Kentucky are shot at and learn of a fellow officer being hit before taking cover.

BREAKING: Shots fired and an Officer down in Louisville pic.twitter.com/5QqZpS5YfA — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 24, 2020

Another video, from the perspective of a protester, shows the moment shots rang out with the videographer saying, “Oh, shit! They shooting guns at them, real guns.”

“They’re blasting at the police,” he added.

WATCH: Gunfire erupts during protest in Louisville, Kentucky; 1 officer down, condition unknown pic.twitter.com/dj53AzpcQ7 — BNO News (@BNONews) September 24, 2020

The Courier Journal reports, “At least two Louisville Metro Police officers were shot in downtown Louisville Wednesday night, just eight hours after an indictment was returned in the Breonna Taylor case.”

At least two officers have been shot in Louisville tonight at the BLM-antifa riot. #BLM #antifa https://t.co/PkIEJSAx2P — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

See the full 40-minute video from the Louisville Metro Police Department Facebook below:



The following video is from the aftermath of the shooting, showing how police responded.

