Shots Fired Outside Mar-A-Lago During Attempted Security Breach

Update: Police have taken two women in custody and say the the 30-year-old driver was driving erratically and refused to stop. Neither of the suspects were injured.

Shots were fired outside President Trump’s “Winter White House” Mar-a-Lago resort, local media reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol pursued a black SUV, reported as a Jeep, that was heading toward two security checkpoints outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, according to local media.

The SUV then tried to breach both checkpoints, but both police and Secret Service fired at the vehicle.

Here’s the car that reportedly tried to breach Mar-a-lago. You can see bullet holes on drivers side. #maralago reports say Secrete Service shot woman driving car pic.twitter.com/dJuM0gDCsn — John Bachman (@JohnFBachman) January 31, 2020

The vehicle was later stopped and two suspects were taken into custody.

President Trump was not at the resort at the time.

“It remains unclear if there are any injuries reported after the shooting,” reports WSVN. “The vehicle continued to flee from FHP troopers and a PBSO helicopter before it was later located.”

LIVE: Police have responded to an incident at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County. https://t.co/UbgPmUgY6R — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 31, 2020

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE IN MAR-A-LAGO AFTER POSSIBLE SECURITY GATE CRASH, REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED — WPAC TV — Gregor Peter (@L0gg0l) January 31, 2020

Sheriff’s Office: FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV. The SUV was headed towards two security check points at Mar-A-Lago. SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance. Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/3pL1eRyfOS — Joshua Hoyos (@JoshuaHoyos) January 31, 2020

WATCH: Secret Srevice vehicles head to Mar-a-Lago due to ongoing investigation. https://t.co/4OfzZk5MtC pic.twitter.com/mhWSm6r3VV — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) January 31, 2020

