Shots Fired Outside Mar-A-Lago During Attempted Security Breach

Image Credits: Joe Raedle / Getty.

Update: Police have taken two women in custody and say the the 30-year-old driver was driving erratically and refused to stop. Neither of the suspects were injured.

Shots were fired outside President Trump’s “Winter White House” Mar-a-Lago resort, local media reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol pursued a black SUV, reported as a Jeep, that was heading toward two security checkpoints outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, according to local media.

The SUV then tried to breach both checkpoints, but both police and Secret Service fired at the vehicle.

The vehicle was later stopped and two suspects were taken into custody.

President Trump was not at the resort at the time.

“It remains unclear if there are any injuries reported after the shooting,” reports WSVN. “The vehicle continued to flee from FHP troopers and a PBSO helicopter before it was later located.”


