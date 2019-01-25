Breaking: Shutdown Agreement Reached, Gov to Reopen "Temporarily"

Image Credits: Robert Alexander / Contributor / Getty.

An agreement to “temporarily” reopen the U.S. government has been reached, according to the Drudge Report.

President Trump is set to speak on a possible deal from the White House.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.


