The U.S. District judge who ordered Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen to identify Sean Hannity as one of his clients, previously officiated globalist George Soros’ wedding.

In world news, North and South Korea are reportedly in talks to announce the end of the military conflict between the two countries.

Also, Cuban President Raúl Castro will be stepping down this week, making it the first time in almost 60 years that a Castro will not be in charge of Cuba.