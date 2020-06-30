Breaking: States Ordered To Fraudulently Inflate COVID-19 Cases 16 Times Actual Rate

Every time someone is tested positive for Covid-19, officials are claiming that 15 people the individual may have come into contact with are also “confirmed cases,” thus fraudulently inflating the actual number of infections.

This is why weak Republicans like Gov. Greg Abbott need to wake up and realize that officials are inflating the numbers to help Democrats in the 2020 election:

