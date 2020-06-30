Breaking: States Ordered To Fraudulently Inflate COVID-19 Cases 16 Times Actual Rate

Image Credits: fotograzia / Getty.

Every time someone is tested positive for Covid-19, officials are claiming that 15 people the individual may have come into contact with are also “confirmed cases,” thus fraudulently inflating the actual number of infections.

This is why weak Republicans like Gov. Greg Abbott need to wake up and realize that officials are inflating the numbers to help Democrats in the 2020 election:

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Two Global Exclusives Now Breaking! NIH/CDC Caught Inflating Covid Numbers At Least 15 Times

Two Global Exclusives Now Breaking! NIH/CDC Caught Inflating Covid Numbers At Least 15 Times

Special Reports
Comments
Seattle Police Chief Asks Why Black People Keep Dying in the 'Black Lives Matter' CHOP Zone

Seattle Police Chief Asks Why Black People Keep Dying in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ CHOP Zone

U.S. News
Comments

One Fifth Of Democrats Think Biden Has Dementia

U.S. News
Comments

Independent Journalist Tours The Cities Destroyed By Black Lives Matter Rioters

U.S. News
Comments

L.A. County Sheriff Refuses to Enforce Beach Closure Order for July 4th Weekend

U.S. News
Comments

Comments