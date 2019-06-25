Breaking: Stephanie Grisham Named White House Press Secretary

On Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump announced Stephanie Grisham will be the next White House press secretary and communications director following the departure of Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country,” Melania wrote.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 – @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019

Grisham has worked for Melania since 2015 where she served as the First Lady’s communications director and became a trusted aide.

She will be the president’s third press secretary in three years, following Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders.