Our undercover insider just recorded the Sunrise Movement’s call to action for a nationwide “100 Day Siege” to escalate civil unrest leading up to election day.

According to organizers, “We need to prepare for this new terrain: cops enforcing domestic property disturbances more aggressively than political office sit in’s and brutality by federal officers in cities across the country.”

This is not a drill.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!