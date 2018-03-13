President Trump is replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo.

The president is also increasingly acting as his own chief-of-staff, running the White House on his own terms to avoid isolation.

Commentator Brittany Pettibone explains her recent ban from the UK – and what it means for free speech worldwide.

And former Breitbart investigative reporter Lee Stranahan breaks down the lawsuit against him and Infowars.

President Trump is removing Rex Tillerson from Secretary of State and replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

In world news, sources say if the U.S. strikes Syria’s capital, Damascus, Russia will retaliate with military force.

Also, Hillary Clinton was caught on video tripping down a set of stairs in India.