Tommy Robinson has announced that he is organising a mass rally against Theresa May’s betrayal of Brexit.

He revealed that his break from activity last week was due to his 9-year-old son being threatened with violence last week as was his daughter.

Tommy said: “We need to march against Theresa May. We need to march against the establishment. This is the biggest betrayal of a democratic vote that this country has ever seen” he told viewers of his livestream.

