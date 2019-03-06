Breaking: Tommy Robinson’s Home Surrounded By ANTIFA

Minutes before Alex Jones went live on-air, Tommy Robinson called to alert him of ANTIFA members that were caught stalking Tommy and his family at their home.

Alex covers this encounter as well as a video of police secretly monitoring Robinson’s house.

Robinson caught UK law enforcement waiting outside of his home in an attempt to provoke violence as a setup to send him back to jail.

Tommy joined Alex to break down this globalist scheme to smear patriots and to share the exclusive video of his confrontation with police who are harassing his family.


