As the phony Russian collusion investigation draws to a close, desperate Democrats still insist that President Trump should be impeached and even arrested. Also, the EU dictators are panicking over the Yellow Vest demonstrations in a sign that their globalist superstate is failing.
Breaking: Top Democrats Announce Plan To Arrest Trump + EU Dictators Admit Their Superstate Collapsing
This is going to be a must-watch/listen to Sunday live broadcast of the Alex Jones Show 4-6 PM CDT — the battle between nationalism and globalism has never hotter!
Image Credits: Win McNamee / Staff / Getty.