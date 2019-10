Watch now as we cover explosive news in the battle for the future of America – and even humanity itself:

UNPRECEDENTED: EXCLUSIVE! Trump Activates U.S. Marine Reserves For ‘Emergency Within The United States’ To Stop Illegal Coup

Follow Infowars on Telegram:



Stay informed by following Alex Jones and Infowars on Gab, Minds, and Discord.

By the way, we are in the final days of the Black Friday Comes Early sale! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping right now!