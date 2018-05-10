Trump Announces Time & Date of U.S.-North Korea Summit

The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be held next month in the island country of Singapore.

Trump announced the details of the upcoming meeting in a tweet Thursday, revealing June 12 to be the date for the historic face-to-face.

“The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th,” the president said. “We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!”

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

News of the meeting’s details comes just hours after North Korea released three American hostages during U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang.

Trump met Pompeo and the three men – Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song – early Thursday morning at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

On behalf of the American people, WELCOME HOME! pic.twitter.com/hISaCI95CB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

The summit will be the first ever between a sitting U.S. president and a leader of North Korea.

The Trump administration is seeking to make an agreement with Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear weapons program.

Kim has spent the last several weeks meeting with world leaders including China’s Xi Jinping and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in.

Trump also expressed optimism for the future of U.S.-North Korean relations Thursday, arguing his belief that Kim “wants to do something and bring the country into the real world.”

“We are starting off on a new footing — I really think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful. A lot of very good things have happened,” Trump said.

Got a tip? Contact Mikael securely: keybase.io/mikaelthalen

Follow @MikaelThalen