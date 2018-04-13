Breaking: Trump Approves Airstrikes Against Syria

President Trump has now confirmed that in a combined operation with France and UK, a military strike is now under way against Syria…

Trump attacks Russian forces in Syria!!! World War 3 alert!! https://t.co/uDb8aejAbl — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 14, 2018

With two Tomahawk-capable destroyers in The Mediterranean Sea, and following “highly confident” intel that Syria launched the chemical attack, NYTimes reports that President Trump is expected to make a statement about Syria on Friday evening at the White House, an administration official said.

Additionally, Gateway Pundit’s Josh Caplan reports that Vice President Mike Pence was seen “‘rushing back” to his hotel in Peru amid speculation about possible U.S. military action in Syria.

The Donald Cook and The Winston Churchill are capable of carrying up to 150 Tomahawk missiles between them (last April Trump fired 59 Tomahawks into Syria).