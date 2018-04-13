Breaking: Trump Approves Airstrikes Against Syria

Image Credits: US Navy, Flickr.

President Trump has now confirmed that in a combined operation with France and UK, a military strike is now under way against Syria…

With two Tomahawk-capable destroyers in The Mediterranean Sea, and following “highly confident” intel that Syria launched the chemical attack, NYTimes reports that President Trump is expected to make a statement about Syria on Friday evening at the White House, an administration official said.

Additionally, Gateway Pundit’s Josh Caplan reports that Vice President Mike Pence was seen “‘rushing back” to his hotel in Peru amid speculation about possible U.S. military action in Syria.

The Donald Cook and The Winston Churchill are capable of carrying up to 150 Tomahawk missiles between them (last April Trump fired 59 Tomahawks into Syria).


Related Articles

Video: Ingraham and Gorka's Heated Debate Over Syria Strike

Video: Ingraham and Gorka’s Heated Debate Over Syria Strike

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

Watch: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

U.S. News
Comments

Fmr Deputy Director McCabe Admonished FBI Officials For His Own Leaks

U.S. News
Comments

Comey Admits He Hid That Dems Funded Steele Dossier From Trump – ‘Wasn’t Necessary For My Goal’

U.S. News
Comments

Voters May Get Chance to Vote on Splitting California into 3 States

U.S. News
Comments

Comments