President Trump continues calling out FBI Special Council Robert Mueller’s phony witch hunt, which has now reached over $30,000,000 in costs. Also, exclusive coverage the border showdown with Infowars reporter Greg Reese live from San Diego. We’ll also break down YouTube banning our Agenda 21 report concerning the California wildfires. Tune in to the Tuesday edition of War Room with Owen Shroyer.
Breaking: Trump Lashes Out At Special Council, Says Mueller Will Be Exposed
Phony Russian witch hunt collusion narrative coming to a close
Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.