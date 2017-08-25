Breaking: Trump Pardons Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio

President Donald Trump has granted a pardon to former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the White House announced Friday.

In a statement, the White House praised the ex-lawman’s public service in regards to crime and illegal immigration.

“Throughout his time as Sheriff, Arpaio continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration,” the statement said.

“Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our Nation, he is worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon,” the statement continued.

Arpaio was recently convicted of criminal contempt in what many of his supporters described as a political witch hunt.

The president had hinted that a pardon was in the works at a rally in Phoenix Tuesday.

Arpaio broke down the details of his case and his thoughts on the then-rumored pardon in an exclusive interview with Infowars earlier this week.