Breaking: Trump Removes Neocon Warmonger John Bolton as National Security Advisor

Image Credits: SERGEI GAPON/AFP/Getty Images.

President Trump announced Tuesday that he’s asked for John Bolton to resign as National Security Advisor. Find out why his departure has leftists and neocons incensed. Norm Pattis and Will Johnson join Owen Shroyer on this Tuesday edition of War Room, LIVE weekdays 3-6pm CT.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show.

Follow War Room on Telegram:

AND stay tuned from 7-9 p.m. CT for our new show Fire Power with Will Johnson.


