Breaking: Trump Tower's 50th Floor on Fire

A FIRE has broken out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower.

Huge flames and billowing smoke could be seen coming out of a window on the New York landmark where the President bases his business dealings.

Fire crews are currently battling the blaze.

Horrified witnesses tweeted: “There is a fire right now in Trump Tower.

“Was small and then something happened where the size doubled in seconds!”

Videos on social media show licking flames and stunned onlookers on the ground.

New York fire crews graded it a Three-Alarm blaze, meaning it deploys a minimum of 33 units and 138 firefighters.

President Trump, who is not in the building today, has an office in the Tower on the 26th floor and triplex penthouse apartments on floors 66 to 68.

