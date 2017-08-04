Breaking: Twitter Censors Eric Trump's Drudge Tweet Showing Great American Job Numbers

Eric Trump on Friday exposed Twitter had censored a news story he shared showing great American job numbers.

In a Friday message to his followers, Trump showed how a tweet he shared from the Drudge Report Twitter account was blocked and labeled “potentially sensitive content.”

“Why are my tweets about jobs and the economy being censored?” Trump asked.

Eric was attempting to share a Drudge Report tweet from CNBC showing July job numbers grew by 209,000 jobs in July, beating the 183,000 expected job growth.

The shadow ban by Twitter underscores how the leftist social media platform actively works to hide tweets which reflect positively on the president.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Twitter also censored positive replies to Trump tweets, in addition to tweets sent out by Trump himself.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has previously expressed support for failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

