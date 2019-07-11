Update: Twitter is now back up in certain regions, and the worldwide outage lasted about an hour.

Visitors to Twitter are currently confronted with this unprecedented error message, just as President Trump is about to meet with prominent conservatives at the White House to talk about social media censorship:

The website Down Right Now is reporting that Twitter is undergoing a “likely service disruption.”

The disruption occurred around 1:45pm Central, and it’s unusual for the entire service to go down.

Another Internet monitoring website, Down Detector, reveals that the outage is worldwide:

The chart represents outages reported by users from various geographical locations.

The timing of this worldwide service outage is very coincidental, to say the least, given that the White House is hosting its Social Media Summit on Thursday to address the evidence of Big Tech political bias fueling online censorship.

This story is developing.

