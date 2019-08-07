Breaking! USA Today HQ Evacuated After Mistaken Report of "Man With Weapon"

Image Credits: Thomas Jeppesen | Flickr.

The USA Today headquarters in McLean, Virginia was evacuated Wednesday following reports of a “man with a weapon.”

Police cars, fire trucks, ambulances and a helicopter were on the scene as hundreds of office workers were rushed out of the building.

The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed the report in a Twitter post, but have now updated the report, saying no threat was found after clearing the building without incident.

Watch as a police helicopter flies overhead outside USA Today headquarters.

Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones dissect what could be behind the evil spirit of the left.


Related Articles

'Death Camps For Trump Supporters' Posted on Homes & Cars Belonging to Republican Congressman's Staff

‘Death Camps For Trump Supporters’ Posted on Homes & Cars Belonging to Republican Congressman’s Staff

U.S. News
Comments
Democratic Soycialists of America

Democratic Soycialists of America

U.S. News
Comments

2019 Data Shows 51% of Mass Shooters Were Black, Only 29% Were White

U.S. News
comments

Dayton Mass Shooter Attended Antifa Rally Armed With Gun Similar to One Used in Massacre

U.S. News
comments

Former FBI Official: Trump Ordered Flags Flown At Half-Staff To Honor Hitler

U.S. News
comments

Comments