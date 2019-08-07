Breaking! USA Today HQ Evacuated After Mistaken Report of "Man With Weapon"

The USA Today headquarters in McLean, Virginia was evacuated Wednesday following reports of a “man with a weapon.”

Police cars, fire trucks, ambulances and a helicopter were on the scene as hundreds of office workers were rushed out of the building.

The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed the report in a Twitter post, but have now updated the report, saying no threat was found after clearing the building without incident.

We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

Watch as a police helicopter flies overhead outside USA Today headquarters.

.⁦@USATODAY⁩’s reporting on evacuation of its own building after a man entered with a weapon. No confirmation of shots fired. https://t.co/IHjoQ9HqmL — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) August 7, 2019

Safe outside with my colleagues: USA TODAY headquarters evacuated; police confirm report of man with a weapon https://t.co/tXE6jlr79I via @USATODAY — Kristen DelGuzzi (@kristendel) August 7, 2019

SWAT teams evacuation at @USATODAY HQ in Tysons pic.twitter.com/dCh6d160Uv — William Dyer (@wdyerz) August 7, 2019

