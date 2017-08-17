Breaking: Van Smashes into Crowd in Barcelona, 13 Dead, Multiple Injured

A van plowed into numerous pedestrians outside a food market in Barcelona Thursday leaving 13 dead and dozens injured, in what police are describing as a terror attack.

Subsequent reports claim gunshots were heard near the La Boqueria food market, and El Periodico newspaper reports that two men entered a nearby bar and took people hostage.

The Daily Mail claims: “Police officers were said to be negotiating with two attackers in a Turkish restaurant where they have taken hostages.”

At a press conference, police confirmed one person died and 32 people were injured, 10 seriously.

However, “Local media outlets are reporting that 13 have died, citing police sources,” The Guardian reports.

Devastating footage from Twitter shows the gruesome aftermath of Thursday’s truck attack.

Warning: graphic footage.

Graphic⚠️ Terrorist attack in #Barcelona Islam must be banned in all Western nations! Quran 4:100, 5.51pic.twitter.com/h6hrfTgAyo — Speedcomesfirst (@Speedcomesfirst) August 17, 2017

MAXIMA DIFUSIÓN!

ATENTADO EN LAS RAMBLAS DE BARCELONA. DIFUNDIR pic.twitter.com/AWRVtQbImn — Linaje de Durin (@Luka_Berserker) August 17, 2017

Atentado en Barcelona. Vídeo exclusivo de Corrientes Online pic.twitter.com/JjvITf102l — Corrientes Online (@CtesOnline) August 17, 2017

Video shows police in #Barcelona walking through an alleyway after deadly terror attack https://t.co/vkzWw2gJLh pic.twitter.com/tunmrzG4cY — CNN (@CNN) August 17, 2017

“Metro lines have been shut and shoppers and pedestrians have been seen running into buildings as armed police flooded the area,” according to The Sun.

A person on Twitter disputed The Sun’s account:

The Barcelona Metro, working fine as usual, will people please stop reporting otherwise #LoveBarcelona pic.twitter.com/5kmDuMbI4x — Paul Jarvis (@jarvis_this) August 17, 2017

A graphic from the BBC maps the path of the truck as it rammed into a pedestrian zone:

Thursday’s truck incident follows months of jihadist attacks in Europe and the UK mainly attributed to radical Islamists, with the terror group ISIS claiming responsibility for much of the violence.

Embed from Getty Images

More on this as it develops…